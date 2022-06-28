It is not too often that the Detroit Lions are mentioned on the ESPYS but they will be mentioned in 2022 for the wrong reason.

If you are reading this, you have probably already guessed exactly why the Lions will be mentioned on the 2022 ESPYS show but here we go.

According to USA Today, the nominees have been released for the 2022 ESPYS and Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been nominated for the “Best Play” award.

Tucker, of course, drilled an NFL-record 66-yard field goal to steal a victory from the Detroit Lions.

Detroit Lions to be featured on 2022 ESPYS for wrong reason

Here are some of the nominees via USA Today:

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon

Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics

Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit

Eileen Gu, Skier

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history

Jocelyn Alo breaks Lauren Chamberlain’s home run record for most in Division I history (96)

Allyson Felix, Track & Field won her 11th career medal surpassing Carl Lewis for the United States track and field record

Tom Brady becomes the NFL all-time passing yards leader overtaking Drew Brees

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Super Bowl LVI

Julianna Peña, UFC 269

Max Verstappen, F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche – Stanley Cup Finals

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles

Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

BEST PLAY

BEST TEAM

Golden State Warriors, NBA

Chicago Sky, WNBA

Atlanta Braves, MLB

Los Angeles Rams, NFL

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football

Colorado Avalanche, NHL

