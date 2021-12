Detroit Lions to be without coach due to COVID-19

According to reports, Detroit Lions DB Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant is currently unavailable to coach in Sunday’s game against Seattle due to COVID-19 protocols. Defensive Assistant Brian Duker and Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn will assume Pleasant’s responsibilities on game day.

Lions DB Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant is currently unavailable to coach in Sunday’s game against Seattle due to COVID-19 protocols. Defensive Assistant Brian Duker and Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn will assume Pleasant’s responsibilities on game day — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) December 31, 2021