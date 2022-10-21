Detroit Lions to be without QBs coach Mark Brunell vs. Cowboys

When the Detroit Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, they will be without QBs coach, Mark Brunell.

Featured Videos



Just moments ago, the Lions announced that Brunell (personal) is not available to coach on Sunday, so he will be replaced.

There has not yet been a report explaining Brunell’s personal reason for not coaching but we certainly respect his privacy, and we hope all is well with him.

Who will replace Detroit Lions QBs coach Mark Brunell against the Cowboys?

According to the Lions, Senior Offensive Assistant John Morton will assume Brunell’s coaching duties on Sunday against the Cowboys.

Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell (personal) is not available to coach in Sunday’s game at Dallas. Senior Offensive Assistant John Morton will assume Brunell’s coaching duties on game day. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) October 21, 2022

Brunell has served as the Lions’ quarterbacks coach ever since he was hired by Dan Campbell prior to the 2021 season.

During his NFL career, Brunell was a 3-time Pro Bowl selection and he was the backup QB for the New Orleans Saints team that won Super Bowl XLIV.