Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions to be without QBs coach Mark Brunell vs. Cowboys

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Mark Brunell Detroit Lions

When the Detroit Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, they will be without QBs coach, Mark Brunell.

Featured Videos

Just moments ago, the Lions announced that Brunell (personal) is not available to coach on Sunday, so he will be replaced.

There has not yet been a report explaining Brunell’s personal reason for not coaching but we certainly respect his privacy, and we hope all is well with him.

Mark Brunell Detroit Lions

Who will replace Detroit Lions QBs coach Mark Brunell against the Cowboys?

According to the Lions, Senior Offensive Assistant John Morton will assume Brunell’s coaching duties on Sunday against the Cowboys.

Brunell has served as the Lions’ quarterbacks coach ever since he was hired by Dan Campbell prior to the 2021 season.

During his NFL career, Brunell was a 3-time Pro Bowl selection and he was the backup QB for the New Orleans Saints team that won Super Bowl XLIV.

Can the Detroit Lions bounce back a...
Can the Detroit Lions bounce back and beat the Dallas Cowboys?
TAGGED: Detroit Lions, Mark Brunell
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions Injury Report Detroit Lions Injury Report for Friday, Oct. 21
Next Article Mark Brunell Detroit Pistons’ Young Guns Lead The Way In 2022
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

NFL
2022 NFL Week 7 coverage maps released
Mark Brunell
Detroit Pistons’ Young Guns Lead The Way In 2022
Mark Brunell Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions to be without QBs coach Mark Brunell vs. Cowboys
Detroit Lions Injury Report
Detroit Lions Injury Report for Friday, Oct. 21
Lost your password?