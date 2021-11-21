Detroit Lions to get back one of their weapons vs. Cleveland Browns

The Detroit Lions have been without RB Jamaal Williams since Week 7 but it sounds as if he’s ready to come back.
According to Ian Rapoport, barring a setback, Williams will suit up today against the Cleveland Browns.
This would be a nice lift for a Lions offense that can use all of the help they can get.
#Lions RB Jamaal Williams, out since Week 7 with a thigh injury, is expected to play today barring a setback, source said. He is listed as questionable.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021