Detroit Lions to get back one of their weapons vs. Cleveland Browns

The Detroit Lions have been without RB Jamaal Williams since Week 7 but it sounds as if he’s ready to come back.

According to Ian Rapoport, barring a setback, Williams will suit up today against the Cleveland Browns.

This would be a nice lift for a Lions offense that can use all of the help they can get.

#Lions RB Jamaal Williams, out since Week 7 with a thigh injury, is expected to play today barring a setback, source said. He is listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021