Detroit Lions to get nice boost vs. Vikings

The Lions will take on the Vikings on Sunday

When the Detroit Lions host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on Sunday, they will have a golden opportunity to move within one game of .500 on the season. If the Lions are going to beat the Vikings, they are going to need all hands on deck, as the Vikings have their sights set on clinching the NFC North division. According to head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions will get a nice boost on Sunday against the Vikings.

This week's hottest stories

What boost will the Detroit Lions get on Sunday against the Vikings?

Dan Campbell spoke to reporters this week, and he announced that the Lions will get DE Romeo Okwara back for Sunday’s Week 14 matchup against the Vikings.

Okwara has not yet played in 2022 as he has been recovering from a torn Achilles, which he suffered almost exactly 14 months ago.

Featured Videos



“I’m excited just to be a part of it,” Okwara said this week. “The guys are playing really, really, really well all season really. And I’m just glad it’s starting to show a little more. They’ve been working their ass off, so I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

Campbell would not commit to how much Okwara will play against the Vikings, but that he will have a role.

“I don’t know how many snaps he’ll get, but certainly, we see him going and having a role for us,” Campbell said.

When asked about how much he can handle in his first game back, Okwara was confident.

“As much as they give me.”