Detroit Lions to have built-in advantage in 2022

The Detroit Lions, as you know, finished with the second-worst record in the NFL in 2021 and though they have certainly improved their roster, they are going to have their work cut out for them once again in 2022 as other teams have also gotten better.

But the Lions will have a built-in advantage in 2022 as they will play one of the easiest schedules in the NFL, at least according to their opponent’s win % from a year ago.

As you can see below, thanks to a last-place finish during the 2021 season the Lions will have the fifth-easiest schedule in 2022 as their opponents won just .467 of their games a season ago.

Now, it is important to keep in mind that though the Lions have improved their roster, so have other teams on their schedule, including the New York Jets, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Washington Commanders, just to name a few.

The NFL will announce the full 17-game 2022 schedule on Thursday night and we will then know exactly when the Lions will be playing each of their opponents.

The one thing that we do know for sure is that the Lions will not be playing in any international games during the 2022 season.

Nation, how many games do you think the Lions will win in 2022?

