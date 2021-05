Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Detroit Lions could be on the verge of adding Carlolina Panthers scout Mike Martin to an elevated role.

According to Breer in his latest MMQB column, Lions GM Brad Holmes “could bring Panthers scout Mike Martin to Detroit in some sort of elevated role.”

Back in March, Dave Birkett reported that the Lions could be making a big addition to their scouting department and it looks like we now know who that will be.