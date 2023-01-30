Detroit Lions to hire Steve Heiden as new tight ends coach

According to a report from Dan Graziano, sources of his have indicated that Arizona Cardinals TEs coach Steve Heiden is expected to join the Detroit Lions coaching staff in the same role. Heiden formerly played for both the Chargers and Browns before joining the Cardinals coaching staff, where he has spent the last decade. This is an interesting move because the Lions already have a tight ends coach.

Why it Matters for the Detroit Lions

This is an interesting hire for Detroit as they already have Tanner Engstrand listed as their tight ends coach/passing game coordinator. With Heiden reportedly taking over as the tight ends coach, it will be interesting to see what is in store for Engstrand, who many believed would have the inside track to become Detroit's offensive coordinator if Ben Johnson left to become the head coach of another NFL team.

Best guesses for what this means for Tanner Engstrand

As noted above, Tanner Engstrand is currently Detroit's tight ends coach, but if Heiden is taking over that role, where will Engstrand land? Here are a couple of options.

He could stay on as just the passing game coordinator

He could head to Michigan to become their new co-offensive coordinator

*Note: Prior to joining the Lions, Engstrand was an offensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan. He also worked for Harbaugh when Harbaugh was the head coach at the University of San Diego.

Who is Steve Heiden?

Heiden, a former NFL tight end, is in his 4th year as the Cardinals' tight ends coach and 10th season on Arizona's coaching staff. Heiden was promoted in 2019 and is one of the longest-serving assistant coaches in team history. Prior to his current role, he served as the Cardinals' assistant offensive line coach (2018) and as an assistant special teams/assistant tight ends coach for five years (2013-17). Heiden was hired on February 5th, 2013.



