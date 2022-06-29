Detroit Lions to hold scrimmage at Ford Field

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions released their Training Camp dates that will be open to the public, and though that schedule did not include a practice at Ford Field, we noted that we had heard it would be happening.

Well, according to Matt Fogelmark (@mfogelmark), the Lions have sent out an email to Lions’ season ticket holders that said there will indeed be practice at Ford Field on August 6th.

We have since confirmed this date with the Lions and there will indeed be a Family Fun Fest at Ford Field on August 6th and it will include a team scrimmage. (Not exact time has been released for the event)

Last year, the Family Fun Fest took place on August 7th and gates opened at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Click here to see the information from last year’s event.

As you can see below, there will be a total of nine practices open to the fans with two of those practices being reserved for ‘Lions Loyal Members.’

From Detroit Lions:

Gates will open one hour before the listed practice time. Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage will have activities for all ages including photos with Roary, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and Lions Legends; ticket and merchandise giveaways, tailgate games, as well as free face painting and balloon artists. Local Detroit-area food trucks will be on-site with food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. More information is available and will be regularly updated at www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp.

Table inside Article Date Gates Open Practice Begins Saturday, July 30 **Exclusive to Lions Loyal Members** 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Monday, August 1 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Tuesday, August 2 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Wednesday, August 3 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Thursday, August 4 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Friday, August 5 **Exclusive to Lions Loyal Members** 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Monday, August 8 1:30 PM 2:30 PM Tuesday, August 9 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Wednesday, August 10 7:30 AM 8:30 AM MUST READ: Aubrey Pleasant gives update on Lions CB Jeff Okudah

Practice times are subject to change. *Note: We have also heard there will likely be a practice inside of Ford Field though that date/time has not yet been set.

