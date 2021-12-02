Detroit Lions to honor Oxford High School shooting victims during Sunday’s game vs. Vikings

It has been a rough week in Michigan, especially in the city of Oxford, where a 15-year old student brought a gun to Oxford High School and opened fire, killing four students and injuring seven others, including a teacher.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are planning to honor the Oxford High School victims during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“The Lions are currently finalizing a number of tributes for the victims at Sunday’s game with the NFL.”

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to anyone affected by this horrific tragedy.

