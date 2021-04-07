Detroit Lions to host former Buffalo Bills safety Dean Marlowe

by

Sharing is caring!

The busy offseason for new Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes continues.

According to NFL Insider Field Yates, the Lions will be hosting former Buffalo Bills safety Dean Marlowe for a visit:

After playing collegiately at James Madison University, Marlowe was signed by the Carolina Panthers in 2015 as an undrafted free-agent. He would later be signed to the Buffalo Bills practice squad and subsequently brought back on a futures contract.

In seven career NFL games (starting one), Marlowe has amassed five tackles.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.