Detroit Lions to host Michigan standouts, other draft prospects at local day

We are one day closer to the 2022 NFL Draft and the Detroit Lions continue to make sure that they have left no stone unturned as they make their preparations.
On Monday, the Lions will hold a local workout day for NFL Draft prospects and Michigan standouts Aidan Hutchinson, Daxton Hill, and Hassan Haskins are among those who will participate.
Here is a “partial” list of players who will be in Allen Park on Monday (Via Detroit Free Press)
Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
Dax Hill, Michigan
Andrew Steuber, Michigan
Hassan Haskins, Michigan
Brad Hawkins, Michigan
Chris Hinton, Michigan
Chad Gailliard, Saginaw Valley State
Zein Obeid, Ferris State
Thomas Odukoya, Eastern Michigan
A.J. Thomas, Western Michigan
JT Tyler, Princeton
Jake Julien, Eastern Michigan (will visit Wednesday)
Here is what Thomas Odukoya out of Eastern Michigan told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press about his opportunity to work out for Lions head coach, Dan Campbell.
“I forgot what he said in that first press conference about kneecaps, but I definitely see myself as a kneecap guy, too, how I play the game and how I approach the game,” Odukoya said. “So I’m excited for Monday. It’s another great opportunity to show my skill set.”
Nation, which of the players listed above would you most like the Lions to land in the 2022 NFL Draft?
