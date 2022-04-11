Detroit Lions to host Michigan standouts, other draft prospects at local day

We are one day closer to the 2022 NFL Draft and the Detroit Lions continue to make sure that they have left no stone unturned as they make their preparations.

On Monday, the Lions will hold a local workout day for NFL Draft prospects and Michigan standouts Aidan Hutchinson, Daxton Hill, and Hassan Haskins are among those who will participate.

Here is a “partial” list of players who will be in Allen Park on Monday (Via Detroit Free Press)

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Dax Hill, Michigan

Andrew Steuber, Michigan

Hassan Haskins, Michigan

Brad Hawkins, Michigan

Chris Hinton, Michigan

Chad Gailliard, Saginaw Valley State

Zein Obeid, Ferris State

Thomas Odukoya, Eastern Michigan

A.J. Thomas, Western Michigan

JT Tyler, Princeton

Jake Julien, Eastern Michigan (will visit Wednesday)

Here is what Thomas Odukoya out of Eastern Michigan told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press about his opportunity to work out for Lions head coach, Dan Campbell.

“I forgot what he said in that first press conference about kneecaps, but I definitely see myself as a kneecap guy, too, how I play the game and how I approach the game,” Odukoya said. “So I’m excited for Monday. It’s another great opportunity to show my skill set.”