Detroit Lions to host QB Hendon Hooker for Top 30 visit

The Detroit Lions have reportedly invited Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker for a top-30 pre-draft visit next week. Hooker had an impressive two-year stint with the Tennessee Volunteers before tearing his ACL in November. He amassed 6,080 yards, 58 passing touchdowns, and just five interceptions, along with another 1,046 rushing yards and 10 more scores. Despite the ACL injury, Hooker's NFL size, arm strength, athleticism, and solid poise make him an intriguing prospect. He also has some high-level processing skills and displayed leadership during his time at Tennessee. However, his age and questions about his college offense have made him a polarizing prospect for some.

Key Points

Lions to host QB Hendon Hooker for pre-draft visit

Hooker had an impressive two-year stint with the Tennessee Volunteers

He amassed over 6,000 passing yards, 58 passing touchdowns, and just five interceptions

Hooker also had over 1,000 rushing yards and 10 more scores

ACL injury has made Hooker a polarizing prospect for some

The Lions' interest in Hooker shows they are considering future QB options

Big Picture: Detroit Lions consider future QB options with Hendon Hooker visit

The Lions' interest in Hooker shows they are keeping their options open and exploring future quarterback options. With Jared Goff currently leading the team, the Lions are in a unique position to evaluate young prospects and potentially draft their future quarterback. The pre-draft visit will also allow the Lions to conduct a thorough medical evaluation of Hooker's ACL injury, which is a critical aspect of his draft profile. Ultimately, the Lions' decision on whether to invest in a long-term quarterback or focus on Goff will have significant implications for their future success.

Bottom Line – Quarterback is on the table for the Lions

The Lions' decision to invite Hooker for a pre-draft visit shows their willingness to explore their options and evaluate future quarterback prospects. While Hooker's injury and age have made him a polarizing prospect, his impressive college career and potential as a dual-threat quarterback make him an intriguing option for the Lions. Whether the Lions ultimately invest in Hooker or another young quarterback prospect, their decision will have significant implications for the future of the team.