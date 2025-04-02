Detroit Lions to Host ‘Athletic Freak’ for Top-30 Visit

Would this be a no-brainer pick for the Lions if he drops to No. 28?

The Detroit Lions are doing their homework on one of the most explosive edge defenders in this year’s NFL Draft. According to Ryan Fowler The Draft Network, Shemar Stewart, a former Texas A&M standout, is scheduled to meet with Detroit for an official Top 30 visit — a clear signal the team has serious interest.

Elite Traits Make Stewart a High-Ceiling Prospect

Though his college production didn’t turn heads — Stewart never had more than 1.5 sacks in a season — his impact went far beyond the box score. He led the Aggies with 39 quarterback pressures in 2024, and his film consistently shows a disruptive force capable of winning with burst and power.

That high-upside tape is now paired with a stellar NFL Scouting Combine performance that has scouts buzzing. Stewart posted a:

4.59-second 40-yard dash

1.58-second 10-yard split

40-inch vertical jump

10’11” broad jump

Those numbers confirm what the film shows — Stewart is a freak athlete with the tools to wreak havoc at the next level.

A Perfect Fit for Detroit’s Pass-Rush Puzzle

With Aidan Hutchinson commanding attention on one edge, the Lions are still searching for a long-term solution on the opposite side. After releasing Za’Darius Smith and relying on injury-prone depth like Marcus Davenport, it’s clear the need is still there.

Enter Stewart.

If the Lions stay at pick No. 28 and Stewart somehow falls to them, he should be an easy choice. The athletic profile, the pass-rush upside, and the need all align. Stewart fits the “traits over production” mold that many teams fall in love with — and Detroit could be the perfect place for his potential to flourish.