Thursday, January 23, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions To Interview Former Michigan Standout for Coordinator Position

The Detroit Lions are reportedly interviewing former University of Michigan standout Larry Foote for their defensive coordinator position, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Foote, who is currently the pass game coordinator and inside linebackers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, brings a wealth of experience both as a player and coach.

Detroit Lions

Foote’s football career began at Michigan, where he played from 1998 to 2001 before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played 13 seasons in the NFL, including a brief stint with the Detroit Lions in 2009. After retiring as a player, Foote transitioned to coaching, starting with the Arizona Cardinals as an assistant linebackers coach in 2015, later moving on to serve as linebackers coach for Arizona and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since 2022, Foote has held the dual roles of pass game coordinator and inside linebackers coach with the Bucs.

With his deep NFL experience and coaching pedigree, Foote is expected to bring valuable insights to the Lions' defensive coaching staff should he be selected for the role.

