Detroit Lions to meet with 125 2023 NFL Draft prospects

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and his staff are going to be extremely busy this week as they will be in Mobile, Alabama for the Reese's Senior Bowl. Each year, we pass along reports about which Senior Bowl players, who are also 2023 NFL Draft prospects, have met with the Lions, and to be honest, it can become a bit tedious. Well, we will still be passing along reports when Detroit has a special meeting with a player, but thanks to Jim Nagy, who is the Senior Bowl director, we now know Holmes and his crew will be meeting with each and every one of the 125 prospects who are in Mobile for Senior Bowl Week.

Why this Matters for the Detroit Lions

When it comes to Brad Holmes, scouting college players is his specialty, and you can bet that he will be looking at players at the Senior Bowl to figure out which ones will fit perfectly in Detroit.

The Lions currently have 8 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Senior Bowl is a great opportunity to see some of the top senior prospects up close

Josh Paschal was in the 2022 Senior Bowl and Holmes fell in love and drafted him in Round 2

2023 Senior Bowl Rosters

Here are the 2023 Senior Bowl Rosters (Via MLive)

AMERICAN TEAM

Quarterbacks: Max Duggan (TCU), Hendon Hooker (Tennessee), Tyson Bagent (Shepherd), Clayton Tune (Houston)

Running backs: Tyjae Spears (Tulane), Eric Gray (Oklahoma), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Kentucky), Kenny McIntosh (Georgia)

Wide receivers: Derius Davis (TCU), Nathaniel Dell (Houston), Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State), Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss), Rashee Rice (SMU), Jalen Wayne (South Alabama), Andrei Iosivas (Princeton), Dontayvion Wicks (Virginia)

Tight ends: Cameron Latu (Alabama), Will Mallory (Miami Fl.), Brayden Willis (Oklahoma), Luke Musgrave (Oregon State)

Offensive line: Emil Ekiyor Jr. (Alabama), Tyler Steen (Alabama), Richard Gouraige (Florida), O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida), John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota), Wanya Morris (Oklahoma), Nick Saldiveri (Old Dominion), Nick Broeker (Ole Miss), Matthew Bergeron (Syracuse), Steve Avila (TCU), Darnell Wright (Tennessee), Warren McClendon Jr. (Georgia)

Defensive line: DJ Dale (Alabama), Byron Young (Alabama), Derick Hall (Auburn), Ali Gaye (LSU), Cameron Young (Mississippi State), Isaiah McGuire (Missouri), Jalen Redmond (Oklahoma), Tavius Robinson (Ole Miss), Zacch Pickens (South Carolina), Dylan Horton (TCU), Byron Young (Tennessee)

Linebackers: Henry To’o To’o (Alabama), Eku Leota (Auburn), Isaiah Land (Florida A&M), Will McDonald IV (Iowa State), Aubrey Miller Jr. (Jackson State), SirVocea Dennis (Pittsburgh), Dee Winters (TCU), Dorian Williams (Tulane), Marte Mapu (Sacramento State)

Cornerbacks: Julius Brents (Kansas State), Tyrique Stevenson (Miami Fl.), Rejzohn Wright (Oregon State), Darrell Luter Jr. (South Alabama), Darius Rush (South Carolina), Anthony Johnson (Virginia)

Safeties: DeMarcco Hellams (Alabama), Jammie Robinson (Florida State), Christopher Smith (Georgia), Jay Ward (LSU), Chamarri Conner (Virginia Tech)

Punter: Adam Korsak (Rutgers)

Kicker: Jack Podlesny (Georgia)

Long snapper: Alex Ward (Central Florida)

NATIONAL TEAM

Quarterbacks: Malik Cunningham (Louisville), Jake Haener (Fresno State), Jaren Hall (BYU)

Running backs: Camerun Peoples (Appalachian State), Chase Brown (Illinois), Roschon Johnson (Texas), Evan Hull (Northwestern)

Wide receivers: Tre Tucker (Cincinnati), Ronnie Bell (Michigan), Jayden Reed (Michigan State), Elijah Higgins (Stanford), Michael Wilson (Stanford), Puka Nacua (BYU), Trey Palmer (Nebraska), Grant DuBose (Charlotte)

Tight Ends: Josh Whyle (Cincinnati), Davis Allen (Clemson), Payne Durham (Purdue)

Offensive line: Blake Freeland (BYU), Jaelyn Duncan (Maryland), Ryan Hayes (Michigan), Olusegun Oluwatimi (Michigan), Cody Mauch (North Dakota State), Jarrett Patterson (Notre Dame), Dawand Jones (Ohio State), McClendon Curtis (UT-Chattanooga), Asim Richards (North Carolina), Jake Andrews (Troy), Joey Fisher (Shepherd)

Defensive line: Nesta Jade Silvera (Arizona State), Thomas Incoom (Central Michigan), KJ Henry (Clemson), Jerrod Clark (Coastal Carolina), Keion White (Georgia Tech), Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern), Tyler Lacy (Oklahoma State) , Keeanu Benton (Wisconsin), Yaya Diaby (Louisville), Isaiah Foskey (Notre Dame), Karl Brooks (Bowling Green), Lonnie Phelps Jr. (Kansas)

Linebackers: Nick Hampton (Appalachian State), Andre Carter II (Army), Cam Jones (Indiana), DJ Johnson (Oregon), DeMarvion Overshown (Texas), Carlton Martial (Troy), Daiyan Henley (Washington State), Ivan Pace Jr. (Cincinnati)

Cornerbacks: Keidron Smith (Kentucky), Riley Moss (Iowa), Jakorian Bennett (Maryland), Mekhi Blackmon (USC), Ronnie Hickman (Ohio State), Kyu Blu Kelly (Stanford),

Safeties: Kaevon Merriweather (Iowa), JL Skinner (Boise State), Daniel Scott (California), Sydney Brown (Illinois), Jartavius Martin (Illinois)

Punter: Bryce Baringer (Michigan State)

Kicker: Chad Ryland (Maryland)

Long snapper: Robert Soderholm (Virginia Military Institute)



