Detroit Lions to meet with CB Derek Stingley Jr. prior to 2022 NFL Draft

UPDATE:

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions will be using a Top 30 visit to meet with CB Derek Stingley Jr. prior to the 2022 NFL Draft.

#LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr., fresh off an impressive Pro Day, will be busy this month. He heads to the #Texans for a Top 30 pre-draft visit on Sunday, and has meetings with many of the Top 10 teams — #Jaguars, #Lions, #Jets and #Giants, among others. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2022

PREVIOUS REPORT:

Could the Detroit Lions be considering another cornerback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

Well, according to a report from Jim Nagy, the Lions have sent defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant to Baton Rouge for the LSU pro-day.

Pleasant will be on hand, along with DB coaches from AZ, ATL, LAC, NYJ, NYG, PHI, PIT, and SEA to workout junior CB, Derek Stingley Jr.

In my opinion, the only way the Lions go after Stingley Jr. would be if they trade the No. 2 pick and move down in the first round.

Nation, how would you feel about the Lions selecting Derek Stingley Jr. in the 2022 NFL Draft?

All 32 teams in Baton Rouge for LSU pro-day. Top decision-makers are Steelers GM Kevin Colbert & HC Mike Tomlin, Commanders GM Martin Mayhew, & Chargers HC Brandon Staley. Nine DB coaches here to workout junior CB Derek Stingley Jr: AZ, ATL, DET, LAC, NYJ, NYG, PHI, PIT, SEA pic.twitter.com/bxRXbf77dH — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 6, 2022

