Detroit Lions to meet with DB Brian Branch

The Detroit Lions, who have already added several defensive backs to their roster in free agency, are now looking at Alabama defensive back Brian Branch as a potential addition. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Branch is scheduled to have a pre-draft visit with the Lions' personnel department and coaching staff. He also has visits scheduled with several other teams in the league, including the Atlanta Falcons, the Houston Texans, the Washington Commanders, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Minnesota Vikings, and a private workout scheduled with the Buffalo Bills.

The Lions' interest in Branch is an indication that they are looking to bolster their defensive options in the upcoming draft. With Tracy Walker expected to make a full recovery from a torn Achilles and Kerby Joseph entering his second season, the addition of Branch would add valuable depth to their secondary. Additionally, C.J. Gardner-Johnson‘s position flexibility gives the Lions even more options in Aaron Glenn‘s defensive scheme. With several other teams also showing interest in Branch, the Lions will need to act quickly if they hope to secure his services in the upcoming draft.

The Lions are doing their due diligence on several defensive prospects coming out in the draft, and Brian Branch is one player who has caught their eye. With his versatility and elite special teams potential, Branch could prove to be a valuable addition to the Lions' secondary. However, with several other teams also showing interest in the talented safety, the Lions will need to act quickly if they hope to secure his services in the upcoming draft. As the draft approaches, it will be interesting to see which team ultimately lands the talented defensive back.