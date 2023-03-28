Detroit Lions to meet with DL Jalen Carter

The Detroit Lions have scheduled a pre-draft visit with Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, according to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. Carter is one of the more enigmatic prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, with talent worthy of a top pick but off-field concerns and a lackluster performance at Georgia's Pro Day. The Lions are doing their due diligence to evaluate Carter's character and ability to determine whether he would be a good fit for their team.

Key Points

Jalen Carter is a highly-talented defensive tackle prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Carter's talent on the field makes him a top pick, but off-field concerns and poor conditioning at Georgia's Pro Day have raised questions about his potential.

The Lions have scheduled a pre-draft visit with Carter to evaluate him as a player and a person.

The visit will allow the Lions to determine whether Carter is worth the risk and draft capital investment.

The Lions have a pressing need at defensive tackle, making Carter an attractive potential pick.

Carter's off-field concerns and performance at Pro Day have created uncertainty around his draft stock.

Big Picture: Evaluating high-risk, high-reward prospects in the NFL Draft

In the NFL Draft, teams are often faced with the decision of whether to draft a high-risk, high-reward prospect like Carter. While Carter's talent on the field is undeniable, his off-field concerns and performance at Pro Day raise questions about his potential. The Lions' decision to bring him in for a visit shows that they are willing to take on risk for the potential reward of a talented player who could fill a pressing need on their team. However, it is critical for teams to thoroughly evaluate both the on-field talent and off-field character of prospects to minimize risk and maximize potential.

Bottom Line – Detroit Lions could have a tough decision to make on Jalen Carter

If Carter happens to slip to No. 6, which is very possible, and maybe even probably at this point, the Lions will have an extremely difficult decision to make. If Carter's meeting with the Lions goes well, and he is able to make Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell feel comfortable with his off-the-field issues, along with why he was not in shape for his pro day, it could mean he will be wearing the Honolulu blue for the foreseeable future. But, if Holmes and Campbell leave that meeting with doubts, they will almost surely take a hard pass on a very talented prospect.