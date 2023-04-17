Detroit Lions to meet with top prospect Jalen Carter

The Detroit Lions are reportedly set to meet with Jalen Carter, a highly touted defensive tackle from the University of Georgia. Despite some red flags that have emerged during the pre-draft process, Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, is confident that his client will be selected early in the upcoming NFL Draft. Rosenhaus is so certain of Carter's potential that he advises him not to visit teams outside of the top 10 picks.

Bottom Line – The Lions could have an important decision to make

If the Lions keep the No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and if Carter is still on the board, an important decision will have to be made. That being said, with the Lions meeting with Carter on Monday, a decision will almost certainly be made before the draft even begins. If Carter, who is extremely talented on the football field, is able to satisfy Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell during their meeting, he could very well be wearing the Honolulu blue in 2023.