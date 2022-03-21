in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions to meet with veteran pass rusher Arden Key

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, free agent DL Arden Key is headed to Allen Park to meet with the Detroit Lions.

Key, who is a former third-round pick, is coming off a 6.5 sack season with the San Francisco 49ers despite not starting a single game.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions sign Key?

