Detroit Lions to meet with veteran pass rusher Arden Key

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, free agent DL Arden Key is headed to Allen Park to meet with the Detroit Lions.
Key, who is a former third-round pick, is coming off a 6.5 sack season with the San Francisco 49ers despite not starting a single game.
Nation, would you like to see the Lions sign Key?
DL Arden Key is headed for a visit with the #Lions today, source says. Coming off 6.5 sacks with the #49ers this past season after working on his technique to generate consistent pressure. Hearing there’s a few teams in the mix for him but he starts with a meeting with Detroit.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 21, 2022
