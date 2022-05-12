in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions to open 2022 regular season with pair of home matchups

Bring on the NFC East!

Earlier today, we passed along a report that the Detroit Lions will open up their 2022 regular season at Ford Field against the Philadelphia Eagles.

A source of ours has just indicated to us that the Lions will play a second home game to kick off their 2022 campaign as they will be hosting the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

The full 2022 schedule will officially be revealed tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Nation, which game are you most looking forward to watching this coming season?

