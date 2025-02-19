Detroit Lions to Receive HUGE Salary Cap Bump for 2025

According to a report from Dan Graziano, the Detroit Lions, along with the other NFL teams, are set to benefit from a significant salary cap increase in 2025.
- The NFL salary cap for 2025 is projected to be between $277.5M and $281.5M, an increase of $22.1M to $26.1M from the previous year.
- This news beats the expectations of many NFL executives.
- As of now, the Lions have $51.85M in cap space and $49.19M (Based on $279.5 by Over The Cap) in effective cap space, up from $45.7M and $43M, respectively.
More to Spend in Free Agency!
This salary cap boost provides the Detroit Lions with increased flexibility as they look to build a competitive roster for 2025. Brad Holmes has some important moves to make during the offseason, and this extra money will certainly help the cause.
Key Stats & Further Reading
- The 2025 cap increase of $22.1M-$26.1M outpaces earlier predictions.
- The Lions’ updated cap space now sits at $51.85M, up from $45.7M.
