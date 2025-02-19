Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Detroit Lions to Receive HUGE Salary Cap Bump for 2025

By W.G. Brady
According to a report from Dan Graziano, the Detroit Lions, along with the other NFL teams, are set to benefit from a significant salary cap increase in 2025.

  • The NFL salary cap for 2025 is projected to be between $277.5M and $281.5M, an increase of $22.1M to $26.1M from the previous year.
  • This news beats the expectations of many NFL executives.
  • As of now, the Lions have $51.85M in cap space and $49.19M (Based on $279.5 by Over The Cap) in effective cap space, up from $45.7M and $43M, respectively.

More to Spend in Free Agency!

This salary cap boost provides the Detroit Lions with increased flexibility as they look to build a competitive roster for 2025. Brad Holmes has some important moves to make during the offseason, and this extra money will certainly help the cause.

Key Stats & Further Reading

  • The 2025 cap increase of $22.1M-$26.1M outpaces earlier predictions.
  • The Lions’ updated cap space now sits at $51.85M, up from $45.7M.

For more on the salary cap boost, check out the following:

  1. Dan Graziano's report and Over The Cap’s analysis.
  2. OverTheCap.com to see the updated salary cap space for each NFL team
