Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More
    spot_img
    Detroit Lions Inactives A.J. Parker 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2023 Senior Bowl

    Detroit Lions to scout 6 QBs at 2023 Senior Bowl

    By W.G. Brady

    Inside the Article:

    Make no mistake about it, Jared Goff is the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions, and he very could be their starting quarterback past his current contract. That being said, Lions GM Brad Holmes has made it clear that he is not against the concept of drafting a quarterback and letting him sit behind a veteran until he is ready. “I think it has a lot of merit and there's a lot of proof behind that,” Holmes said. “You can see countless examples of guys that got drafted high.”

    Detroit Lions Inactives A.J. Parker 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2023 Senior Bowl

    Why it Matters

    Though the Lions are set with Goff as their starter, he is currently the only QB on their roster who will still be under contract for the 2023 season. There are currently six QBs committed to the 2023 Senior Bowl, and you can bet the Lions will be watching each of them very closely.

    • Goff will be the only QB under contract through 2023 on the Lions' roster
    • The Lions will have to acquire a pair of QBs during the off-season

    6 QBs the Detroit Lions will scout at the 2023 Senior Bowl

    The following six quarterbacks have committed to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl, and the Lions will surely be watching each of them closely.

    • Max Duggan -TCU
    • Hendon Hooker – Tennessee
    • Jaren Hall – BYU
    • Tyson Bagent – Shepherd University
    • Jake Haener – Fresno State
    • Clayton Tune – Houston

    Verdict

    I am not Brad Holmes, and I don't claim to be Brad Holmes. That being said, if I was the GM of the Lions, I would do the following to address the backup quarterback situation.

    • Sign a veteran QB to be Goff's primary backup
    • Draft a QB in the late rounds to sit and learn as the third-string QB

    - Advertisement -
    spot_img

    Related Articles

    Dan Campbell featured in Gretchen Whitmer’s #MichiganGrit commercial [Video]

    Gretchen Whitmer has released a new commercial and she used one of Dan Campbell's locker room speeches.
    Read more

    Ben Johnson Shines As Finalist For Assistant Coach Of The Year

    Ben Johnson, Lions' OC, named finalist for AP's Assistant Coach of the Year for record-breaking season
    Read more

    2 Detroit Lions players react to Dan Campbell snub

    The fact that Detroit Lions players are reacting to the Dan Campbell news shows exactly how much they adore their head coach.
    Read more
    Lions Notes

    - A word from our sponsor -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Previous article
    Super Bowl LVII national anthem singer announced
    Next article
    How far would the Detroit Lions have advanced in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

    Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Fan Driven Media LLC.