Detroit Lions to scout 6 QBs at 2023 Senior Bowl

Make no mistake about it, Jared Goff is the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions, and he very could be their starting quarterback past his current contract. That being said, Lions GM Brad Holmes has made it clear that he is not against the concept of drafting a quarterback and letting him sit behind a veteran until he is ready. “I think it has a lot of merit and there's a lot of proof behind that,” Holmes said. “You can see countless examples of guys that got drafted high.”

Why it Matters

Though the Lions are set with Goff as their starter, he is currently the only QB on their roster who will still be under contract for the 2023 season. There are currently six QBs committed to the 2023 Senior Bowl, and you can bet the Lions will be watching each of them very closely.

6 QBs the Detroit Lions will scout at the 2023 Senior Bowl

The following six quarterbacks have committed to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl, and the Lions will surely be watching each of them closely.

Max Duggan -TCU

Hendon Hooker – Tennessee

Jaren Hall – BYU

Tyson Bagent – Shepherd University

Jake Haener – Fresno State

Clayton Tune – Houston

Verdict

I am not Brad Holmes, and I don't claim to be Brad Holmes. That being said, if I was the GM of the Lions, I would do the following to address the backup quarterback situation.

Sign a veteran QB to be Goff's primary backup

Draft a QB in the late rounds to sit and learn as the third-string QB



