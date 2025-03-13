Report: Detroit Lions Make Decision on RB Craig Reynolds

He has played in all 34 regular-season games during the last two seasons.

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions are bringing back RB Craig Reynolds. Birkett reported on Wednesday that Reynolds is expected to sign a 1-year deal with the Lions.

Craig Reynolds is Back for More!

Assuming Reynolds signs this deal, he will be back for his fifth season with the Lions. During the past two seasons, Reynolds has played in all 34 regular-season games for the Lions, with most of his action coming on special teams. When he did get a chance to touch the ball in 2024, Reynolds carried the ball 31 times for 139 yards. He also had three catches for 40 yards.

Craig Reynolds

Bottom Line

Craig Reynolds is returning to the Lions with the knowledge that he will continue to be the No. 3 running back behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery while also getting a solid dose of special teams reps. It’s a safe bet that when the contract details are eventually released, we will find out that his is a very team-friendly deal for the Lions.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

