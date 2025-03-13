Report: Detroit Lions Make Decision on RB Craig Reynolds

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions are bringing back RB Craig Reynolds. Birkett reported on Wednesday that Reynolds is expected to sign a 1-year deal with the Lions.

Craig Reynolds is Back for More!

Assuming Reynolds signs this deal, he will be back for his fifth season with the Lions. During the past two seasons, Reynolds has played in all 34 regular-season games for the Lions, with most of his action coming on special teams. When he did get a chance to touch the ball in 2024, Reynolds carried the ball 31 times for 139 yards. He also had three catches for 40 yards.

Bottom Line

Craig Reynolds is returning to the Lions with the knowledge that he will continue to be the No. 3 running back behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery while also getting a solid dose of special teams reps. It’s a safe bet that when the contract details are eventually released, we will find out that his is a very team-friendly deal for the Lions.