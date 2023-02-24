Merch
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions to sign DC Aaron Glenn to contract extension

By W.G. Brady
According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Detroit Lions have made a big decision on defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn. Just moments ago, Fowler tweeted that the Lions are signing Glenn to a contract extension. It is noted that a deal is not done as of this time, but it should be soon. Glenn recently interviewed for the head coach openings with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, but he did not land either of those jobs.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Aaron Glenn

Following the Lions' 1-6 start to the 2022 regular season, there was plenty of speculation that Glenn would be fired. Instead, head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that he believed in Glenn and it paid off as the defense turned things around during the final ten games, as the Lions finished with an 8-2 record down the stretch. With Glenn reportedly signing a contract extension, it is obvious that the Lions believe that he is the right person to get the defense to where it needs to be.

