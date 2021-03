Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the Detroit Lions are signing DE Charles Harris.

Harris, who is 26, was originally selected by the Miami Dolphins in the 1st Round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

During the 2020 season, Harris had three sacks in 13 games with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Detroit Lions are signing former first-round pick Charles Harris, per source. The defensive end had three sacks for the Falcons last year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 18, 2021