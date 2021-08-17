Detroit Lions to sign former XFL QB Jordan Ta’amu

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes has added depth to the quarterback position due to Tim Boyle being banged up.

According to multiple reports, the team is signing quarterback Jordan Ta’amu for his second go-around in the organization.

#Lions are signing QB Jordan Ta'amu, per agent @kenny_zuckerman. Detroit adding depth at the position. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 17, 2021

After playing collegiately at Ole Miss, Ta’amu signed with the Houston Texans before being allocated to the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL, the first player for the team. After a brief stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, he was then signed to the practice squad of the Lions in December of 2020 before rejoining the Chiefs.