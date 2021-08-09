Detroit Lions to sign free-agent CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

According to reports, the Detroit Lions are signing free-agent CB Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Robey-Coleman, who is 29, has played in 126 games (30 starts) during his eight seasons in the NFL. In 202o, he had 44 tackles in 15 games (7 starts) with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Robey-Coleman is linked to Lions GM Brad Holmes as they were together with the Los Angeles Rams from 2017-2019.

