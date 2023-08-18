Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions to sign Jason Moore

Detroit Lions to sign Jason Moore: According to a report, the Lions have added a wide receiver to the mix.

W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions to sign Jason Moore

The Detroit Lions are set to bolster their wide receiver department with the inclusion of Jason Moore, as revealed by NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Moore, who initiated his NFL journey with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2019, has spent the majority of his tenure on their practice squad. In 20 career games, Moore has been targeted just 11 times, catching six of those balls for 104 yards.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Why it Matters

The Lions' receiving core has been decimated by injuries, with notable talents like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams grappling with health issues. This signing provides the Lions not just an additional player but a beacon of hope to revive their receiving game.

  1. Jason Moore is reportedly set to join the Detroit Lions. He was previously with the Los Angeles Chargers.
  2. Moore has a total of just six NFL catches in 20 appearances.
  3. The Lions' receiver position, weakened by injuries, gets a potential boost with Moore's addition.

Bottom Line: Strengthening The Pride

The Detroit Lions' decision to rope in Moore is both strategic and timely. With the current state of their wide receiving unit, the team is in dire need of players who not just fill the void but also bring a fresh zest to the squad. Moore's past performances and sheer athleticism make him an ideal candidate. Furthermore, his addition also paves the way for healthy competition among the players, making the contest for the coveted spots on the roster even more intense. Players like Trinity Benson, Antoine Green, Chase Cota, and Dylan Drummond will have to up their game, as all of those receivers, along with Moore, try to make the 53-man roster. May the best man win!

