Detroit Lions to sign offensive lineman to active roster

by

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions signing former Texas A&M offensive lineman Ryan McCollum from Texans’ practice squad today to their active roster, according to a league source.

With both Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow expected to miss the Lions Week 5 matchup vs. the Vikings, this comes as no surprise.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.