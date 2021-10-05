Detroit Lions to sign offensive lineman to active roster

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions signing former Texas A&M offensive lineman Ryan McCollum from Texans’ practice squad today to their active roster, according to a league source.

With both Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow expected to miss the Lions Week 5 matchup vs. the Vikings, this comes as no surprise.

The Texans offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt left their practice squad to sign with the Browns' active roster, per source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 5, 2021