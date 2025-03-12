Detroit Lions to Sign Nose Tackle in Free Agency

Late last night, the Detroit Lions made another free-agent move.

In a move aimed at bolstering their defensive line depth, the Detroit Lions are reportedly signing nose tackle Roy Lopez to a one-year contract worth $4.65 million, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Roy Lopez Is A Lion

Lopez, originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, has spent the first few years of his career making an impact as a starter. He started in 29 games during his first two seasons with the Texans before being waived during 2023 training camp. Lopez found a new home with the Arizona Cardinals, where he went on to start 21 games, including all 16 of his appearances in the 2023 season.

Why it Matters

Roy Lopez will provide much-needed depth at nose tackle. He is expected to rotate snaps with DJ Reader, a key veteran on the team. This move adds valuable starting experience to Detroit’s defensive line as they continue to build what they hope will be a competitive unit for the 2025 season.

