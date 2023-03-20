Detroit Lions to sign S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have reached an agreement with former Philadelphia Eagles S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Schefter is reporting that it is a one-year deal worth up to $8 million. Many thought the Lions had pretty much wrapped up signing any potential starters in free agency, but Brad Holmes surprised us by signing Gardner-Johnson. Gardner-Johnson, who is 25, intercepted six passes in 12 starts for the Eagles in 2022.

Key Points:

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Heading into the offseason, there was no question about it that Brad Holmes had to make improving the Lions' secondary a priority and that is exactly what he has done. Gardner-Johnson is still very young and he is coming off a solid season with the Eagles, where he intercepted six passes. When you look at the moves Holmes has made in free agency, it is obvious that the secondary is light years ahead of where they were heading into the 2022 season. Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn are familiar with Gardner-Johnson as they worked with him when they were all with the New Orleans Saints.

Bottom Line: Gardner-Johnson is now a member of the Lions

Gardner-Johnson had a strong start, with six interceptions that tied for the most in the NFL. He suffered an injury towards the end of the regular season, which kept him out of action for five weeks. However, he returned for Week 18 and the playoffs.

In Week 18 against the New York Giants, Gardner-Johnson's versatility as a former Saints slot cornerback was evident, as he took over some key snaps in the slot due to Avonte Maddox's injury. He allowed just two receptions for five yards and made two defensive stops. If he doesn't stay in Philadelphia, the question is where his next team will position him in the lineup. Safeties typically earn more on average than slot cornerbacks, making his market prospects intriguing.