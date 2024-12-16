fb
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions To Start Clock On Defensive Reinforcement

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions are set to begin the return-to-practice clock for safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, who has yet to play in a game this season due to multiple injuries.

Now, the Lions are hoping to get the 2021 draft pick back on the field, with Melifonwu eligible to be activated beginning this week. Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed on Monday that the team plans to start the clock on Melifonwu's return, with the possibility of him practicing this week ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Evaluating Ifeatu Melifonwu’s Return

Campbell acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Melifonwu’s ability to contribute immediately upon his return. “I see his clock starting,” Campbell said. “So then it’s, ‘Well, okay that’s good.' We get him out at practice. Do we think he can help us as early as Sunday? I don’t know that right now. I won’t until we get him out there running around.”

The Lions are in need of additional depth in their secondary after a series of injuries left them shorthanded in their Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Both cornerback Khalil Dorsey and veteran Carlton Davis III suffered significant injuries in the game. Dorsey’s injury has ended his season, while Davis sustained a fractured jaw and will miss a substantial amount of time.

A Timely Boost for the Secondary

With the Lions’ secondary facing a tough stretch, Melifonwu’s potential return could provide a timely boost. While his status for Sunday’s game against the Bears remains uncertain, the Lions are hopeful that Melifonwu will be able to contribute as they continue their push for the playoffs.

As the team prepares for the final stretch of the regular season, Melifonwu’s return would add much-needed depth to the secondary, especially given the current injury challenges. The Lions will assess how he performs in practice this week before making a final decision on his activation.

With Melifonwu back in the mix, the Lions’ defense will look to regroup and strengthen their coverage, especially with key injuries putting added pressure on the unit.

