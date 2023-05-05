Detroit Lions to take closer look at XFL receiver Darrius Shepherd

According to a report from Ari Meirov, the Detroit Lions have invited XFL receiver Darrius Shepherd for a tryout. Shephard played for the St. Louis BattleHawks during the 2023 season, catching 48 passes for 519 yards and six touchdowns. On Wednesday, Shepherd was named as the XFL Special Teams Player of the Year.

Darrius Shepherd named XFL Special Teams Player of the Year

During the 2023 season, Shepherd had 907 kick return yards (24.8 yards per return), including an 80-yeard kickoff return in Week 5 against D.C.

Keeping the Dream Alive

At 27, Shepherd shares the same determination as many of his peers in the XFL. Having joined the Green Bay Packers in 2019 as a free agent, he spent two years on their roster. He also spent time with other teams, such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Denver Broncos, either as a practice squad member or fully rostered player.

Shepherd maintains that he has not exhausted his potential to make a comeback in the NFL. Ideally, he envisions joining a team that requires a slot receiver and a return specialist. However, he is flexible and willing to fulfill any role that a team might need, including covering kickoffs.

“I think just trying to reach my full potential,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve had that shot yet to be the player that I can be at the highest level. It’s like you’re just trying to keep proving it and chasing things. While I can keep playing, I want to keep going after it.”