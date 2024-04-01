fb
Former Detroit Lions QB Jeff Driskel signs with Washington Commanders

Former Detroit Lions QB Jeff Driskel signs in the NFC East with the Washington Commanders, his 7th NFL team.

Steve Yzerman Reads the Riot Act to Detroit Red Wings Coaching Staff and Players

Steve Yzerman Reads the Riot Act to the Red Wings and they proceeded to lose.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets: Tigers starting lineup for Game 1

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets: Will the Tigers move to 4-0 on the season?
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions to tweak alternate helmet for 2024

Lions Notes

Detroit Lions to tweak alternate helmet

The Detroit Lions are set to add some flair to their wardrobe for the 2024 season. Fans can expect to see some fresh new looks, as the team has announced plans to reveal their new uniforms during a special event for season ticket holders on April 18. These updated uniforms will make their debut in preseason games for the 2024 season.

Changes to Alternate Helmets

According to team president Rod Wood, the Lions are also planning to make some adjustments to their alternate helmets, which were unveiled prior to the 2023 season. In a recent interview with Lions writer Tim Twentyman, Wood shared some insights into what fans can anticipate.

“The alternate helmets will be back, and maybe a little updated version of the alternate helmets,” Wood said. “So stay tuned.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions will reveal new uniforms and tweak their alternate helmets for the 2024 season.
  2. Team president Rod Wood hinted at an updated version of the chrome-blue alternate helmets.
  3. The changes aim to address the clash between the helmets and the all-gray uniforms.
The Bottom Line

Wood assured Twentyman that the alternate helmets will return but with some modifications to enhance their overall look. This update is part of the Lions’ ongoing efforts to refresh their brand and provide fans with exciting new visuals to enjoy on game days.

As the Lions gear up for the 2024 season, fans have plenty to look forward to with the unveiling of the new uniforms and the tweaked alternate helmets.

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Free Agency Strategy: Brad Holmes Declares Best Performance Yet

According to Brad Holmes, the Detroit Lions Free Agency Strategy played out perfectly.
Lions News Reports

Dan Campbell says contract extension for Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown are a priority

Dan Campbell spoke about a contract extension for Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
NFL News Reports

Former NFL CB Vontae Davis found dead

Vontae Davis found dead at Southwest Ranches home.
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Focused On ‘Bigger Things’ Than Just Beating The White Sox

The Detroit Tigers want to go to the MLB Playoffs and win.
U of M

Rumor: Michigan DB Rod Moore suffers injury that could keep him out for 2024

Rumor suggests Rod Moore suffers injury that could end his season before it started.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

