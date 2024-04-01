Detroit Lions to tweak alternate helmet for 2024

Detroit Lions to tweak alternate helmet

The Detroit Lions are set to add some flair to their wardrobe for the 2024 season. Fans can expect to see some fresh new looks, as the team has announced plans to reveal their new uniforms during a special event for season ticket holders on April 18. These updated uniforms will make their debut in preseason games for the 2024 season.

Changes to Alternate Helmets

According to team president Rod Wood, the Lions are also planning to make some adjustments to their alternate helmets, which were unveiled prior to the 2023 season. In a recent interview with Lions writer Tim Twentyman, Wood shared some insights into what fans can anticipate.

“The alternate helmets will be back, and maybe a little updated version of the alternate helmets,” Wood said. “So stay tuned.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Lions will reveal new uniforms and tweak their alternate helmets for the 2024 season. Team president Rod Wood hinted at an updated version of the chrome-blue alternate helmets. The changes aim to address the clash between the helmets and the all-gray uniforms.

The Bottom Line

Wood assured Twentyman that the alternate helmets will return but with some modifications to enhance their overall look. This update is part of the Lions’ ongoing efforts to refresh their brand and provide fans with exciting new visuals to enjoy on game days.

As the Lions gear up for the 2024 season, fans have plenty to look forward to with the unveiling of the new uniforms and the tweaked alternate helmets.