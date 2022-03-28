Detroit Lions to use Top 30 visit on WR Treylon Burks

Though the Detroit Lions‘ wide receiving corp looks better than it did a month ago, they can still use help and it is a safe bet that they select at least one WR in the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to a report from Doug Kyed, the Lions are using a Top 30 visit on Arkansas WR Treylon Burks.

Arkansas WR Treylon Burks has Top 30 visits with the #Texans, #Lions and #Cowboys, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 28, 2022

From The Draft Network:

Treylon Burks is a former 4-star recruit that was the No. 1 player in the state of Arkansas during the 2019 recruiting cycle. Burks is a three-year starter for the Arkansas Razorbacks. In 2020, Burks was the Razorbacks’ No. 1 receiving threat, leading the team in both catches and yards. Burks lines up as an X receiver, slot receiver, and in the backfield at times for the Arkansas offense. This allows for the coaching staff to find unique ways to get the ball into his hands. When he has the ball in his hands, Burks is a tough tackle for defenders. Burks uses his big frame to power through arm tackles and is rarely brought down by the first defender. Burks also uses his big frame to shield defenders away from the ball and on in-breaking routes. Burke’s most dynamic trait is his natural ability to go up and over defenders to win 50/50 balls. He thrives at contested catches because he has an in-depth understanding of body positioning. Burks is a big-bodied receiver that understands how to use his body in multiple different ways to be a versatile weapon for the Razorback offense.