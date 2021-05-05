Detroit Lions to waive RB Kerryon Johnson

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions are waiving RB Kerryon Johnson, according to multiple reports.

The #Lions are waiving RB Kerryon Johnson, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 5, 2021

Johnson finished 2020 with 181 yards and two touchdowns on 52 rushing attempts and 19 receptions for 187 yards and one TD.

He’ll be going on waivers and can now be claimed by any of the other 31 NFL teams.

A former Lions 2nd round pick in 2018, Johnson was made expendable by the arrival of draft pick Jermar Jefferson and the signing of free-agent Jamaal Williams.