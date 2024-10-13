Detroit Lions To Wear Familiar Threads vs. Dallas Cowboys

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions will be suiting up in their all-white uniforms as they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. These familiar threads were also worn when the two teams squared off last season, in a game that left Lions fans frustrated after a controversial call by the referees.

The Lions are seeking revenge for last year’s matchup, which ended in controversy when Detroit was penalized on a crucial play. During the game, offensive lineman Dan Skipper checked in as an eligible receiver for a play-action pass, and Jared Goff connected with left tackle Taylor Decker for what would have been a game-changing conversion. However, the play was called back due to an illegal touching penalty, with officials ruling that Decker failed to properly report to the referees as an eligible receiver.

As seen in footage from the game, Decker, along with Skipper and Penei Sewell, approached the referees before the play to clarify their eligibility. Despite this, the officials never acknowledged Decker’s status, leading to the flag. Following the game, Skipper admitted he did not report as eligible, while Decker maintained that he had.

Why would Decker walk up to official and not report?



I guess maybe he didn’t but odd to walk there and not no? pic.twitter.com/QX3s2byAL3 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 31, 2023

On Sunday, the Lions will look to leave last year’s misfortune behind and exact revenge on the Cowboys, with hopes that their all-white uniforms will bring them better luck this time around.