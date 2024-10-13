fb
Friday, October 18, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions To Wear Familiar Threads vs. Dallas Cowboys
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions To Wear Familiar Threads vs. Dallas Cowboys

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
33

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions will be suiting up in their all-white uniforms as they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. These familiar threads were also worn when the two teams squared off last season, in a game that left Lions fans frustrated after a controversial call by the referees.

The Lions are seeking revenge for last year’s matchup, which ended in controversy when Detroit was penalized on a crucial play. During the game, offensive lineman Dan Skipper checked in as an eligible receiver for a play-action pass, and Jared Goff connected with left tackle Taylor Decker for what would have been a game-changing conversion. However, the play was called back due to an illegal touching penalty, with officials ruling that Decker failed to properly report to the referees as an eligible receiver.

As seen in footage from the game, Decker, along with Skipper and Penei Sewell, approached the referees before the play to clarify their eligibility. Despite this, the officials never acknowledged Decker’s status, leading to the flag. Following the game, Skipper admitted he did not report as eligible, while Decker maintained that he had.

On Sunday, the Lions will look to leave last year’s misfortune behind and exact revenge on the Cowboys, with hopes that their all-white uniforms will bring them better luck this time around.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Elevate Preseason Standout Defender In Advance Of Matchup Vs. Cowboys
Next article
Dallas Cowboys’ Latest Injury Report Boosts Lions’ Chances in Week 6 Showdown
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Mike Duncan on Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn Names Best WR In NFL
Christina on Why The Detroit Lions WILL NOT Trade For Maxx Crosby
Dave on Scott Harris Talks 2025 Detroit Tigers Roster, Payroll, and Offseason Approach
Billie on Detroit Lions Cause Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones To Lose His Mind During Radio Call
Jim Mck on Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Snubbed By Rawlings
Al on Tigers President Scott Harris Reveals Disturbing Plan For Javier Báez
R B on Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Time/Television Information Released
Dav on Detroit Tigers get ABSOLUTELY SCREWED vs. Cleveland Guardians [Video]
jimi on Packers Receiver Gets Panties In A Bunch, Refuses To Practice
Mike on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions