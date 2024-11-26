fb
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions To Wear Special Uniform Patch on Thanksgiving Day

By W.G. Brady
This Thanksgiving, the Detroit Lions will join the NFL in honoring one of the most iconic figures in football history—John Madden. The legendary broadcaster, who brought the game to millions of homes for decades, will once again be remembered with a special tribute during the Lions' annual Thanksgiving Day game.

In honor of Madden's lasting impact on the sport, all six teams playing on Thanksgiving will wear a special Madden patch on their jerseys. The patch serves as a tribute to Madden’s influence as the most beloved NFL broadcaster, a role he held for years. Additionally, the coin used for the pregame toss will feature Madden’s silhouette on the “heads” side and his famous turducken on the “tails.”

The MVP of each Thanksgiving game will also receive the prestigious Madden Trophy and choose a high school or youth football program to receive a $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation. To further honor Madden's legacy, memorabilia from the games will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to the John Madden Foundation, which supports youth programs in Oakland, California.

Madden’s presence on Thanksgiving was a tradition for many years, calling 20 Thanksgiving games and famously awarding turkey legs to the players who most impressed him. As the Lions face off against the Chicago Bears, the team will wear the patch with pride, ensuring Madden’s legacy continues to shine brightly on one of the NFL's biggest stages.

W.G. Brady
