Detroit Lions to Wear Special Uniform Combo In Week 18

The Detroit Lions are set to bring back their throwback uniforms for their Week 18 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. According to the Detroit Football Network, the Lions will sport the iconic look for their regular-season finale, continuing a beloved tradition that has become a fan favorite.

“The only difference with the current throwbacks, compared to last year’s version, is an updated blue to match the more vibrant hue of the team’s other uniforms,” Justin Rogers writes.

Since reintroducing the throwback uniforms in 2017, the Lions have made it a habit to wear them during the final home game of the season. This year’s game against the Vikings will mark the third time the team has donned the throwbacks in the season finale, solidifying the look as a staple in Detroit's football culture—alongside their Thanksgiving Day tradition.

Fans can look forward to seeing the classic uniforms on display as the Lions close out their home schedule, hoping to finish strong heading into the playoffs.