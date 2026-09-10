Detroit Lions Announce 2 Roster Moves Following Thursday’s Practice

The Detroit Lions finally answered the Tom Kennedy roster question.

Detroit announced Thursday that it has signed Kennedy from the practice squad to the active roster and added defensive back Natrone Brooks to the practice squad. The Kennedy move fills the final opening on Detroit’s 53-man roster just three days before the season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

This was the move Detroit had been telegraphing for most of the week. Kennedy was already expected to play Sunday, and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp confirmed Thursday that the veteran receiver will handle punt-return duties.

Detroit originally brought Kennedy back on the practice squad after final cuts, but leaving him there was increasingly looking temporary. He gives the Lions a fifth active receiver while solving their most obvious special-teams vacancy at the same time.

When Detroit opened two roster spots by waiving Seth McLaughlin and Jabari Small, Kennedy immediately moved to the front of the line.

The Lions entered the week carrying only four receivers on the active roster: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa and Tay Martin. That left the position unusually thin, especially considering Kennedy’s ability to contribute on offense and special teams.

The possibility of this exact promotion was already sitting at the top of Detroit’s internal roster options after the Lions created the openings. Detroit had previously waived McLaughlin and Small to create that flexibility.

Kennedy also earned this role rather than simply inheriting it. Detroit’s training camp preview highlighted his return ability, including averages of 27.9 yards per kickoff return and 16.7 yards per punt return last season.

Brooks Adds More Secondary Insurance

The Brooks addition is quieter, but it makes sense given the current state of Detroit’s secondary.

Brooks spent the previous three seasons with Atlanta and appeared in 26 regular-season games with one start, totaling 15 tackles and three passes defensed. The Falcons waived Brooks on Aug. 31 while making room for three waiver claims.

Detroit does not need Brooks to walk into a major defensive role. It needs experienced depth available if the secondary gets thinner.

Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are already unavailable to begin the season, while Christian Izien, Thomas Harper, Keith Abney II and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. have all appeared on this week’s injury report in some form. Brooks gives Kelvin Sheppard another cornerback with real NFL game experience sitting one transaction away.

Kennedy was the expected move.

Brooks is the insurance policy.

And with Week 1 three days away, Detroit’s active roster is finally full.