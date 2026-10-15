The Detroit Lions have a problem on special teams, but the solution might already be sitting on their practice squad. With Tom Kennedy’s season officially over, an unexpected name has emerged as a legitimate candidate to take over Detroit’s return duties.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

That player is Lawrence Keys, a 26-year-old wide receiver who has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut but possesses something the Lions desperately need: extensive experience returning both punts and kickoffs.

And considering the alternatives, Keys might be exactly what Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes are looking for.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tom Kennedy’s Injury Leaves Detroit Lions With a Problem

Kennedy suffered a significant right knee injury during Detroit’s 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Campbell confirmed Monday that the veteran return specialist will require season-ending surgery to repair his MCL.

It’s a disappointing development for Kennedy, who had finally established himself as Detroit’s primary return specialist after years of bouncing between the active roster and practice squad.

Earlier this season, we highlighted Kennedy’s opportunity to become Detroit’s starting punt returner. The Lions subsequently promoted Kennedy to their 53-man roster, demonstrating their confidence in his ability to contribute.

Now Detroit must find someone capable of replacing that production before its Oct. 25 showdown against the Green Bay Packers.

While Amon-Ra St. Brown handled punt-return duties after Kennedy went down, exposing one of Detroit’s most valuable offensive weapons to additional hits hardly seems like an ideal long-term strategy.

Lawrence Keys Could Be Detroit’s Surprise Solution

Keys might not be a household name among Lions fans, but his background makes him an intriguing option.

The former Notre Dame and Tulane receiver joined Detroit in June after spending two seasons with the Houston Gamblers in the United Football League. His receiving numbers were respectable, but his special-teams production is what makes him particularly interesting.

According to his official player biography, Keys produced the following numbers during his UFL career:

Category Production Punt returns 18 Punt return yards 229 Punt return average 12.7 Kickoff returns 39 Kickoff return yards 942 Kickoff return average 24.1 Receptions 41 Receiving yards 528 Receiving touchdowns 2

Those numbers certainly deserve attention, particularly for a Detroit team searching for a player capable of handling both return responsibilities.

Keys was waived with an injury settlement during training camp but returned to Detroit’s practice squad on Sept. 30. His return to the organization could prove especially valuable following Kennedy’s injury.

In fact, a recent examination of Detroit’s potential returner replacements identified Keys as one of the strongest candidates because of his previous experience and availability.

That doesn’t mean Keys has been chosen for the job. However, he checks several important boxes that could make him difficult to overlook.

Why Keys Makes More Sense Than Using a Star Player

The Lions have several players capable of returning punts and kickoffs, but capability and practicality are two different things.

St. Brown has handled punts before, while Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams certainly possess the explosiveness to create big plays in the return game. However, asking those players to absorb additional contact presents an unnecessary risk for an offense built around their production.

Keys offers an alternative without forcing Detroit to gamble with one of its most important offensive contributors.

There is also the matter of roster construction. Kennedy was contributing primarily on special teams, meaning his replacement doesn’t necessarily need to be a significant part of Detroit’s offensive game plan.

Keys could potentially fill that specialized role while providing additional receiving depth if needed.

Of course, there are legitimate questions about how his UFL production would translate to the NFL. Catching punts under pressure, making decisions with defenders closing in, and protecting the football remain essential responsibilities regardless of previous success.

Still, his experience gives Detroit a reasonable starting point.

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes Have a Decision to Make

Detroit enters its bye week with an opportunity to evaluate its options before returning to action against Green Bay.

Holmes could look outside the organization for an established return specialist, while other internal candidates, including Dominic Lovett and Jacob Saylors, deserve consideration.

But Keys represents an appealing combination of familiarity, experience, and affordability from a roster-management standpoint.

For a Lions team with legitimate postseason aspirations, special teams cannot become an overlooked weakness. Field position, reliable ball handling, and the ability to create an occasional explosive return could become critical when Detroit faces stronger competition.

Lawrence Keys has not been named Tom Kennedy’s replacement, but don’t be surprised if the relatively unknown receiver gets an opportunity to make his NFL debut in a significant role.

Sometimes the best solution isn’t a high-profile signing.

Sometimes it’s a player who has been waiting patiently for his chance.