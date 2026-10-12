The Detroit Lions received some devastating injury news Monday, just one day after their impressive 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Veteran wide receiver and primary punt returner Tom Kennedy is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season after suffering a significant knee injury.

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According to NFL Network insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Kennedy suffered a significant MCL injury that is expected to require season-ending surgery. The news is especially disappointing considering the initial hope that Kennedy might only miss a few weeks.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tom Kennedy Injury Expected to Require Season-Ending Surgery

Kennedy suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against Arizona while returning a punt. His knee bent awkwardly as he was tackled, and he eventually required assistance from the medical staff before being carted to the locker room.

As we reported following Sunday’s victory, Kennedy was later spotted on crutches while wearing a long leg brace, raising concerns about the seriousness of the injury.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed disappointment about what happened to the veteran returner in his postgame news conference.

“We challenged him on hitting some of these returns,” Campbell said. “His first was outstanding and I thought his second one, he caught it, put his foot in the ground and he took it to heart. I hate it for him that it happened. I don’t think it’s long-term. I think it is something where we’ll miss him for a little bit.”

Kennedy finished Sunday’s game with two punt returns for 33 yards, including a 22-yard return. Unfortunately, what began as an encouraging afternoon for the veteran appears likely to be his final appearance of the season.

Lions Now Face Major Punt Return Decision

Kennedy’s expected season-ending absence creates an immediate question for Detroit’s special teams. After the veteran exited Sunday’s game, All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown stepped in to handle punt-return duties.

St. Brown returned two punts for 36 yards, including an impressive 31-yard return. However, he also nearly lost a fumble after absorbing a hard hit along the sideline, highlighting the potential risks of using one of Detroit’s most valuable offensive weapons in that role.

As we previously reported when Kennedy secured the punt-return job, special teams coordinator Dave Fipp had expressed excitement about having the veteran handle those responsibilities.

Now, the Lions must determine whether St. Brown will continue returning punts or whether another player will take over. Given St. Brown’s importance to Detroit’s offense, finding another reliable option during the bye week would make plenty of sense.

A Tough Break for Detroit’s Longest-Tenured Player

Kennedy has been part of the Lions organization since 2019, repeatedly battling for roster spots and finding ways to contribute. His perseverance and willingness to embrace a special teams role have helped him remain in Detroit through multiple coaching staffs and roster changes. With left tackle Taylor Decker gone, the undrafted free agent is the longest-tenured player on the roster.

That makes Monday’s reported diagnosis particularly difficult. Kennedy had earned an important role on a team with postseason aspirations, only to suffer a potentially season-ending injury five games into the season.

The Lions now enter their bye week with a 3-2 record before hosting the Green Bay Packers on October 25. While Kennedy’s surgery and season-ending absence have not yet been officially announced by the team, the latest report suggests Detroit will need a new primary punt returner for the remainder of 2026.

For Kennedy, it is a heartbreaking setback. For the Lions, it creates another important roster decision at a critical point in the season.