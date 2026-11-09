The Detroit Lions have reportedly been doing some unexpected shopping ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, and one of the names on their radar might surprise fans. According to a new report, general manager Brad Holmes and the Lions reached out to the Tennessee Titans about veteran running back Tony Pollard, although a recent development may have changed their plans.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

With Detroit sitting at 6-2 following Sunday’s 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins, most of the trade deadline conversation has centered on adding help at cornerback or linebacker. However, the latest report suggests Holmes was also exploring the possibility of strengthening the backfield behind superstar Jahmyr Gibbs.

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) carries the ball in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

According to Mike Payton of A to Z Sports, Detroit contacted Tennessee to inquire about Pollard’s availability after the Titans traded Jeffery Simmons to Chicago. Payton listed the veteran running back alongside Charvarius Ward and Josh Sweat as three players the Lions have reportedly called about ahead of the November 10 deadline.

“When the Titans sold off Jeffrey Simmons, I was told they called about Pollard,” Payton wrote Monday. “After Sione Vaki’s performance against the Vikings, I think they probably backed out on this idea.”

That second sentence is particularly interesting because it suggests Detroit’s thinking may have changed dramatically in a matter of days. However, Payton’s belief that the Lions backed away is his assessment, not confirmation that Holmes has officially ended his pursuit.

The report also does not establish that Detroit submitted an offer or entered formal trade negotiations with Tennessee. In fact, Payton cautioned that some reported inquiries might have amounted to nothing more than checking another team’s asking price.

Why Would the Lions Want Tony Pollard?

At first glance, the idea of Detroit trading for another running back might seem strange considering Gibbs has emerged as one of the NFL’s most explosive offensive weapons. However, the Lions have been dealing with questions about their depth at the position since trading David Montgomery to the Houston Texans during the offseason.

Veteran Isiah Pacheco was expected to help fill that void, but his recovery from back surgery has kept him sidelined throughout the regular season. That left the Lions searching for reliable production behind Gibbs, who has shouldered a substantial offensive workload.

Pollard would certainly bring an impressive résumé to Detroit’s backfield. The former Dallas Cowboys standout has recorded four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons and entered November on pace to make it five straight.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Pollard had rushed for 246 yards and five touchdowns over his previous two games as of November 3. He is also in the final year of the three-year contract he signed with Tennessee in 2024, so any deal would have been a rental: Over The Cap lists him as an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Pollard’s experience and ability to contribute in pass protection could have made him an intriguing complement to Gibbs. Considering Detroit’s earlier interest in adding running back depth, it makes sense that Holmes would at least investigate the possibility.

Sione Vaki May Have Changed Everything

This is where the story takes an interesting turn because Sione Vaki might have made Detroit’s decision considerably easier. During the Lions’ 19-15 victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings on November 1, Vaki delivered the best rushing performance of his young NFL career.

The former Utah standout carried the ball 11 times for 65 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt while providing a physical complement to Gibbs. More importantly, Vaki demonstrated that he could handle meaningful offensive responsibilities against one of the NFL’s toughest defenses.

Following that victory, Dan Campbell praised Vaki for answering the challenge placed in front of him. According to the Lions’ official website, Campbell said Vaki had taken a major step forward and earned significantly more trust from the coaching staff.

That development could explain why Payton believes Detroit may have cooled on the idea of acquiring Pollard. If Campbell and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing now believe Vaki can consistently handle the No. 2 running back role, spending a draft pick on another veteran becomes considerably less appealing.

The Lions have already seen what Vaki can bring to their offense, and his emergence could allow Holmes to focus his resources on more pressing defensive needs. That might be the biggest takeaway from Monday’s report.

Would Tennessee Even Consider Trading Pollard?

Even if the Lions remained interested, there is another significant obstacle standing in the way of a potential deal. The Titans have reportedly been reluctant to engage in trade discussions involving Pollard despite receiving interest from multiple teams.

On November 3, Florio reported that Tennessee general manager Mike Borgonzi had declined to engage in conversations about a potential Pollard trade. That stance could change before Tuesday’s deadline, but there has been no confirmation that Tennessee has made Pollard available to Detroit or anyone else.

The Titans’ decision to trade Simmons demonstrated their willingness to make major roster changes, but moving Pollard would present a different challenge. Tennessee is still evaluating young quarterback Cam Ward, and keeping a dependable running back could help the organization assess its developing offense.

For the Lions, the combination of Tennessee’s reluctance and Vaki’s improvement may make this a relatively easy decision. Detroit can continue building around Gibbs while allowing its emerging young backup to prove that his performance against Minnesota was no fluke.

Will Brad Holmes Make a Move Before the Deadline?

The most revealing part of this report might not be that Detroit contacted Tennessee about Pollard. Instead, it is that Holmes appears willing to explore opportunities at positions that many fans would not necessarily consider immediate priorities.

That approach makes sense for a team with Super Bowl aspirations because strengthening the roster does not always require a blockbuster move. Sometimes the best decision is identifying a possible upgrade, checking the price, and determining that the players already on the roster deserve the opportunity.

Pollard would have brought proven production and veteran experience to Detroit’s backfield, but Vaki may have already provided the Lions with the answer they were searching for. If that is indeed the case, Holmes can redirect his attention toward cornerback, linebacker, or another position before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

For now, the reported inquiry is real news, but a trade is far from certain. And if Vaki continues developing into a reliable complement to Gibbs, Detroit might look back on this situation as another example of why sometimes the best acquisition is the player already wearing Honolulu blue.