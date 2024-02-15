Detroit Lions Top 10 Defensive Plays of 2023 [Video]

It was a special season for the 2023 Detroit Lions as they won their division for the first time in 30 years and advanced all the way to the NFC Championship Game, where they came up just short of going to the Super Bowl. Though the Lions' defense left much to be desired for most of the season, they certainly had some big moments. On Thursday, the Lions released their top 10 defensive plays of the 2023 season.

Here is the video the Lions released, highlighting their top 10 defensive plays from the 2023 season. If you missed the Top 10 offensive plays of the season, click here.

The Lions' defense was better in 2023 than it was in 2022, and assuming things keep trending in the right direction, they should be better in 2024 than they were in 2023. If the Lions' defense can take a step forward this coming season, it could be enough to propel the team to the Super Bowl.

