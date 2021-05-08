Detroit Lions Top 10 Thanksgiving Day plays [Video]

Sharing is caring!

It all started on Thanksgiving 1934 and though they may have lost to the Chicago Bears on that day, a Detroit Lions tradition was started. In fact, the Lions have played on Turkey Day every year since then, with the exception of the World War II-era of 1939-1944.

By the end of next week, we will know who the Detroit Lions will host on Thanksgiving 2021 but for now, let’s take a look back at their top 10 plays from Turkey Day!

Enjoy!

The @Lions' 10 BEST Thanksgiving Plays!

Featuring: Plenty of @barrysanders 🙌 📺: #HOUvsDET — Thursday 12:30PM ET on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/Tr1RDAiInP — NFL (@NFL) November 25, 2020

Nation, what do you believe is the No. 1 Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day play of all-time?