Detroit Lions Top 10 Thanksgiving Day plays [Video]

It all started on Thanksgiving 1934 and though they may have lost to the Chicago Bears on that day, a Detroit Lions tradition was started. In fact, the Lions have played on Turkey Day every year since then, with the exception of the World War II-era of 1939-1944.

By the end of next week, we will know who the Detroit Lions will host on Thanksgiving 2021 but for now, let’s take a look back at their top 10 plays from Turkey Day!

Enjoy!

Nation, what do you believe is the No. 1 Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day play of all-time?

