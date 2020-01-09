30.9 F
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions top 3 needs heading into free agency

By Arnold Powell

In order for the Detroit Lions to contend for a playoff spot next season, GM Bob Quinn is going...
Arnold Powell

In order for the Detroit Lions to contend for a playoff spot next season, GM Bob Quinn is going to have to make all of the right moves this coming offseason and it all begins with the free agency period.

The Lions have plenty of needs but here are the top 3, in my opinion.

Note: These are not in any particular order because I believe all three must be addressed this coming offseason.

Defensive Tackle

Embed from Getty Images

When the Lions traded for Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison midway through the 2018 season, the belief was that he would come in and stuff the run and that is exactly what he did for the remainder of the season. Unfortunately, due to injuries, Harrison was a shell of himself in 2019 and when the season ended, he mentioned the possibility of retirement.

Even if Harrison decides to return for the final year of his contract, I do not believe he will ever get back to where he was in 2018.

That being said, Matt Patricia‘s defense needs a dominant nose tackle who will dominate at stopping the run and with Harrison not being able to get the job done, the Lions will have to look to replace him, quickly.

Offensive Guard

Embed from Getty Images

Let me begin by saying that Bob Quinn made a HUGE mistake by not extending the contract of OG Graham Glasgow while he still had the chance. Glasgow’s comments after the season clearly indicate that he is ready to test the waters in free agency and chances are he ends playing elsewhere in 2020.

With Glasgow likely out of the picture, the Lions will have to add an NFL starting-caliber offensive guard to the mix.

Cornerback

Embed from Getty Images

Will Darius Slay be a Detroit Lion when the 2020 season begins? Only time will tell. Personally, I would be surprised if Bob Quinn gives Slay the extension he wants, which means 2020 would be his final season in a Lions uniform.

That being said, even if Slay is around, he is not getting any younger and it would be extremely wise for the Lions to begin looking for his replacement, whether this is via free agency or the NFL Draft.

