Detroit Lions top 3 players revealed by Pro Football Focus

You could probably ask 100 different NFL insiders which position group is the best on the Detroit Lions and each and every one of those insiders would respond with the same answer. The offensive line.

Barring injury, the Lions will march out an offensive line that includes C Frank Ragnow, LT Taylor Decker, RT Penei Sewell, LG Jonah Jackson, and RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai for Week 1 of the 2022 season.

We know the offensive line is the Detroit Lions’ biggest strength as a unit but who are the best individual players on the current roster?

Bold Prediction: The NFC North will... x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Bold Prediction: The NFC North will have tough competition

Well, according to Pro Football Focus, the Lions’ offensive line leads the way.

Embed from Getty Images

Offensive lineman lead the way for Detroit Lions

As you can see below, Pro Football Focus believes that Ragnow, Decker, and Sewell are the Lions’ top three players heading into the 2022 season. T.J. Hockenson was also considered but did not make the cut.

The Lions have made it clear that they want to build this roster through the trenches, so it shouldn’t surprise that the offensive line is the strength of this roster.

Decker and Sewell profile as one of the better tackle duos in the NFL after Sewell started to settle into the right tackle spot over the second half of his rookie season. Ragnow, meanwhile, is an elite NFL center. He’s improved his overall PFF grade every season in the NFL and has graded above the 90th percentile as a run blocker in gap and zone schemes at center over the past three seasons.

Also considered: TE T.J. Hockenson

To be honest, it is really tough to argue what Pro Football Focus is saying on this one!

Nation, who would you rank as the top three players on the Detroit Lions roster?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Detroit Lions: Reconciling Media Praise With Vegas Reality

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

