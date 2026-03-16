Detroit Lions Have Completed 2 Top-30 Visits

The Detroit Lions are wasting no time as they ramp up preparations for the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the NFL Combine now in the rearview mirror, Detroit has shifted its focus to pro days and private meetings with prospects. So far, the Lions have already scheduled two Top-30 visits, bringing in Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West and Marshall wide receiver Damarcus Lacey.

For a team that values thorough scouting, these visits are a key part of the evaluation process.

What a “Top-30 Visit” Actually Means

The name can be misleading.

A Top-30 visit doesn’t mean a player ranks among the top 30 prospects on a team’s board.

Each NFL team is allowed 30 private visits with draft prospects, giving teams a chance to:

Conduct detailed medical checks

Run private workouts

Spend extended time in interviews and film sessions

Evaluate personality and football IQ

It’s one of the final opportunities for teams to gather information before draft day.

Tyre West: A Trench-Focused Prospect

One of the prospects Detroit has already hosted is Tyre West.

The Tennessee defensive lineman stands 6-foot-3 and roughly 280 pounds, and he built a reputation in college as a physical defender capable of controlling the line of scrimmage.

During the 2025 season, West recorded:

23 tackles

7.5 tackles for loss

4 sacks

16 pressures

West isn’t known as an explosive pass-rushing star, but scouts consistently praise his strength, motor, and run-defending ability.

Those traits line up perfectly with the defensive identity Detroit has built under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.

With Aidan Hutchinson already anchoring the pass rush, the Lions have been looking for players who can set the edge and hold up against the run. West checks several of those boxes.

Damarcus Lacey: A Versatile Playmaker

Detroit’s other Top-30 visit involves a much different type of prospect.

The Lions are also hosting Damarcus Lacey, a versatile offensive weapon from Marshall.

In 2025, Lacey recorded:

65 receptions

769 receiving yards

5 touchdowns

But his value goes beyond traditional receiving production.

Lacey has experience as a kick returner, and earlier in his college career he played running back at North Alabama, where he rushed for more than 800 yards across two seasons.

That versatility makes him an intriguing developmental option.

Most projections currently have Lacey going undrafted, but he fits the profile of the type of player Detroit often targets as a priority undrafted free agent.

A Familiar Role in Detroit?

The interesting wrinkle here is that the Lions may already have a similar player on the roster.

Detroit drafted Dominic Lovett in the seventh round last year, with the belief that he could eventually take over for veteran return specialist Kalif Raymond.

Even so, competition is never a bad thing.

If Lacey impresses during the visit process, Detroit could look to bring him in as a priority undrafted free agent or potentially stash him on the practice squad.

What This Tells Us About Detroit’s Draft Strategy

These two visits highlight something important about Detroit’s approach.

The Lions continue to prioritize:

Physical defensive linemen who can control the trenches

who can control the trenches Versatile offensive players who can contribute in multiple ways

That philosophy has helped turn Detroit into one of the NFC’s most physical teams.

And if history is any indication, at least one of these Top-30 visitors could eventually find himself wearing Honolulu blue.